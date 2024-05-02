Pensacola man charged with vehicular homicide after passenger killed in 130+ mph crash

A Pensacola man who allegedly lost control of his vehicle while traveling at speeds in excess of 130 mph is now facing criminal charges for the death of one of his passengers.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Jewayne Mykel Floyd, 34, turned himself in at Escambia County Jail on Wednesday for a warrant stemming from a vehicular homicide charge issued by the FHP.

At approximately 2:35 a.m. Oct. 7, 2023, a crash involving a 2020 Dodge Charger driven by Floyd occurred on Interstate 110, according to an FHP news release.

It was discovered the Dodge Charger was traveling between 131 and 146 miles per hour when Floyd lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn multiple times. One person in the vehicle was killed. Floyd and a second passenger suffered injuries that were not fatal.

Escambia County Jail records indicate Floyd is currently being held without bond.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Jewayne Floyd of Pensacola charged in fatal Interstate 110 crash