Pensacola man charged with manslaughter after unattended 1-year-old drowns in bathtub

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a Ferry Pass father Thursday after the man's 1-year-old child died alone in a full bath tub.

Marc Basulto was arrested on one count of aggravated manslaughter involving the death of a child after deputies responded to the Shoal Creek Drive home and found the 1-year-old dead.

"An investigation revealed that Marc Basulto was alone in his home with his two children when he put his one-year-old in a bathtub with the water running," an ECSO release says. "Basulto then took medication and went to sleep in another room."

The ECSO says Basulto awoke to one of his children screaming and found the 1-year-old in the overflowing tub unresponsive.

Responders transported the child to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No further information was released.

