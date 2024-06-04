Pensacola man charged with father's murder after AC repairman finds dead body

A 24-year-old Pensacola man is charged with his father's murder after an air conditioning company discovered the man dead in his home Sunday.

Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested Jaylen Prude on Monday for allegedly fatally shooting his father at least four times inside the home.

The father was found Sunday when air conditioning repair employees entered the home to do work, but instead discovered the victim's body lying in blood.

"I walked into the back door of the residence, and in the living room, I observed a large amount of blood on the floor and a male lying on his back on the floor with blood all over his face," an arrest report said. "While clearing the residence, I observed two shell casings behind the front door. Two other cases were located next to the deceased."

While there, deputies discovered the father's black Buick was missing, and witnesses at the scene told authorities the victim never let anyone borrow his vehicle.

On Monday, deputies were made aware the stolen Buick was parked at a home in the 200 block of Corrydale Drive, the home of Prude and his brother Deangelo.

Both brothers were transported to the ECSO, but what was said is redacted in reports. However, after the interviews deputies arrested Prude due to his "verbal testimony."

Prude remains in Escambia County Jail without bond.

