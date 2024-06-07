Pensacola man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing partner

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a 22-year-old Friday on a domestic violence attempted murder charge.

Deputies booked Carson Farber into Escambia County Jail at 3:30 a.m. after they responded to a 72nd Avenue home to a cutting victim, according to the ECSO.

Department spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal that Farber allegedly stabbed his partner overnight in a manner consistent with attempting a homicide.

Farber is currently held without bond in Escambia County Jail, and no further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man Carson Farber arrested for attempted murder