Pensacola man arrested for shooting into crowd, smashing glass bottle into victim's head

The Pensacola Police Department arrested a 25-year-old man Sunday after he allegedly shot into a group of people in downtown Pensacola.

Ramadhani Richardson was involved in a disturbance around 1 a.m. that led to him allegedly striking someone in the head with a glass bottle, he then allegedly fired multiple shots that struck "one victim in the foot and into a group of people that were injured by shrapnel," according to a PPD release.

In total, five people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

PPD arrested Richardson on five counts of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in a municipality and an out of state warrant.

Richardson is held in Escambia County Jail without bond.

