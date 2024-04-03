Pensacola man arrested for Sabal Palm Mobile Home Park homicide in January

A 24-year-old Pensacola man is behind bars for allegedly committing a murder at a Sabal Palm Mobile Home Park back in January.

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies arrested DeCarlo Mitchell II for the first-degree felony murder and robbery on Jan. 7 after he allegedly stole a firearm the victim was trying to sell. The victim was transported to Baptist Hospital with gunshot wounds, but died of the injuries.

Deputies spoke with the victim's brother who said the victim asked if he wanted to buy a rifle from him. The brother showed the deputy a photo from a Facebook message of a pistol caliber carbine rifle sitting in the front seat of a truck.

The victim appeared to be attempting to sell the rifle to someone through Facebook Messenger, whose account name stated it belonged to Mitchell.

Later in February, another deputy located a stolen vehicle with a suspect fleeing, then "Mitchell was found in a ride share vehicle trying to leave the area of the stolen vehicle."

"After looking through pictures that were taken by crime scene that responded that night, I observed the firearm located inside of the stolen Chevrolet Silverado was exact to the firearm that victim (redacted) sent Mitchell a picture of in Facebook Messenger and was stolen during the homicide," the arrest report states.

When law enforcement confronted Mitchell, he told deputies he "has never spoken to nor has any idea who the victim" is. However, during a search of Mitchell's phone, deputies discovered messages between him and the victim the day before the shooting and minutes prior to the shooting.

If Mitchell is convicted of first-degree felony murder, he faces a minimum mandatory life sentence. He remains in Escambia County Jail without bond.

Mitchell entered a plea of not guilty to the charges Tuesday.

