Pensacola man arrested after firing shots at taxi driver: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly refused to pay a taxi driver and fired shots at him.

A Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to North L Street and Avery Street Sunday for a report of shots fired.

Deputies found that a Z Trip driver had picked up a man, identified as 21-year-old Je’Teris Damon Peaks, on Paula Avenue and was taking him to a Family Dollar on North Pace Boulevard, according to the post.

The driver allegedly told deputies that Peaks refused to pay for his fare, so they followed Peaks around the block. The post said that is when Peaks shot at the driver, hitting the back window and shattering it.

The driver then turned a corner and found that a deputy was there who had also heard the gunshots, according to the post. The driver gave the deputy a description of Peaks and the area he was last seen in.

The deputy was able to locate Peaks, but the post said Peaks fled from them and allegedly pointed a gun at them. Because of that, deputies fired shots at Peaks and hit him, according to the post. Peaks was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Peaks was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.

Neither the deputies nor the taxi driver were injured. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded to investigate the officer-involved shooting, according to the post.

