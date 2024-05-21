Pensacola man arrested in connection with 2023 homicide: ECSO

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is in custody on charges related to a 2023 deadly shooting, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Javione Marquell Johnson, 21, was arrested on Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred on June 3, 2023, at Forest Creek Apartments.

Javione Marquell Johnson (Photo courtesy of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office).

ECSO officials said Johnson pulled up to the complex, shot at a vehicle, and shot into an apartment, which hit a man. The male victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Johnson is also facing charges of marijuana possession, cocaine possession and drug possession from the Pensacola Police Department.

