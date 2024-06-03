Pensacola man arrested for allegedly shooting neighbor during argument over tree limb

A Pensacola man is behind bars Monday after the Escambia County Sheriff's Office says he shot his neighbor during an argument about a tree limb.

ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal that deputies responded to Capitol Boulevard on Monday morning due to a disturbance between neighbors.

An investigation revealed it was an argument between two neighbors about a tree limb, at which time "one neighbor shot the other neighbor in the leg," Lewis said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. The alleged perpetrator was arrested.

The neighbor has not yet been booked into Escambia County Jail and the ECSO has not released the name of either neighbor.

