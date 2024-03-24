Pensacola man allegedly sexually assaults girl under 16: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Northwest Florida man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl is behind bars, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

24-year-old Keyon Issac English was arrested on March 19 and booked into the Escambia County Jail.

The arrest report said on an unknown date in 2023, English forced a teenage girl to have sexual intercourse with him.

Deputies were called on March 4 for a sexual battery complaint.

When they arrived, the girl allegedly told deputies that she had been in a sexual relationship with English since July 2021 and continued into February 2024. She told deputies she was 14 years old when the relationship began.

The report said the girl told deputies she was forced against her will to have intercourse with English in 2023. She told deputies that on the day of the incident, she told English no when asked about having intercourse. He allegedly forced himself on her anyway.

Deputies in the arrest report said the girl told them English had sent her videos of the two having intercourse on Instagram. She showed deputies the videos of the incident, according to the report.

English was charged with sexual assault and lewd/lascivious behavior.

