Pensacola man acquitted of Brownsville murder gets 5 years for stealing dead man's car

Three months after a jury acquitted a Pensacola man of second-degree murder, a judge sentenced the man to five years in state prison for stealing the victim's Chevy Malibu.

A jury convicted 38-year-old Andre Tarlton of grand theft auto after he was found driving Demetrius Gant's 2011 Chevrolet Malibu shortly after Gant was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound to the head in 2022.

Since Tarlton has multiple previous convictions along with two prior grand theft auto convictions, Circuit Judge Linda Nobles said, "When I look at somebody who has 13 prior misdemeanors, 15 prior felonies and ... he's been in prison every year or every other year, this isn't someone who is going to get the lowest permissible (sentence)."

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies found Gant unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the front and back of his head in the doorway of his Brownsville home on June 23, 2022, and Gant's car was gone from the driveway. While deputies were still as the residence, another deputy called and said he saw the black Malibu driving down Mobile Highway.

'Star Wars' sex sting: FDLE child sex sting operation leads to arrest of 12 men, 5 from Escambia County

The deputy then began a chase that led them to a Theresa Street home where the driver barricaded himself in a bedroom. Deputies broke down the door and arrested Tarlton.

Tarlton's passenger in the vehicle told law enforcement that Tarlton picked him up in the Malibu the day Gant was found dead, and a search of the car uncovered a firearm that matched the bullets the medical examiner discovered in Gant's head, according to court records.

The weapon inside of the vehicle Tarlton stole led deputies to arrest Tarlton for Gant's homicide.

In a trail that concluded Dec. 7, 2023, Tarlton was found not guilty of second-degree murder, but guilty of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Nobles said that Tarlton does have 624 days of credit, which decreases his sentence to just over three years in Florida's Department of Corrections.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man Andre Tarlton gets years for grand theft auto