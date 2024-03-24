Pensacola event will connect the needy with nonprofit organizations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Needy families and individuals can learn about nonprofit organizations and free services at an upcoming Northwest Florida event.

Two shot, another hurt in Theodore shooting Friday night

According to a press release, the third annual Fred Levin Way Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, in Downtown Pensacola near Palafox and Government Street.

LOCATION:

Officials say the Fred Levin Way Fest is a free community event that celebrates generosity by giving to families and individuals in need.

Attendees can explore free services offered by more than 60 nonprofits and receive numerous essential items.

Mobile police issue over 200 citations in 6 hours: directed traffic report

In addition to learning about the services available, attendees can participate in family activities, including:

Giveaways and prizes

Kids’ activities such as games, face painting, portraits, ice cream, popcorn, and cotton candy

Food from local food trucks (featuring American, Asian, BBQ, German, Gumbo, Mexican, Pizza, and Soul)

DJ Albert Lao

Live performance from Jordan Chase (who was featured on “American Idol” and “The Voice”)

Free admission to the University of West Florida downtown museums and the downtown YMCA for swimming, basketball, and yoga

Mounted K9 units for attendees to interact with

For more information, visit the Third Annual Fred Levin Way Fest’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.