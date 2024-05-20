Pensacola’s Downtown Improvement Board, PPD to crack down on noise problem

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Driving with illegally modified exhaust systems, and playing loud music that can be heard from 25 feet away, could now result in a fine for drivers in downtown Pensacola.

The city’s Downtown Improvement Board has deployed additional police officers to crack down on drivers who cause disturbance noise.

The fine for a non-moving violation such as noise is $116.

Normal moving violations will cost $166, but racing, wheelies, and other moving violations could result in criminal charges or higher fine amounts.

Warren Sonnen, owner of O’Riley’s Irish Pub downtown, said the noise isn’t a major problem but the change could make for a better dining experience.

“You know here at our restaurant we try to create and atmosphere and a vibe and our customers are trying to relax, enjoy themselves, eat and drink. It does get a little distracting and annoying when somebody comes by reviving their engine just to show off or a bike or something,” Sonnen said.

Some residents agree with the crackdown.

“I think it’s probably necessary because most of the time whenever you’re in public it’s important to be mindful of the people around you,” Teresa Munster, a Pensacola resident said. “If you’re disrespectful, causing a lot of ruckus and people are living in apartments around town, would you be okay with that? Probably not?”

Pensacola Police began issuing citations to violators last Friday.

