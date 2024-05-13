Pensacola Downtown Improvement Board cracking down on noise problem

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Downtown Improvement Board is making changes to curb the effects of the “loud noise pollution” in the downtown area, according to a press release.

Changes include deploying additional officers with the Pensacola Police Department “to crack down on drivers who cause disturbance,” according to the DIB release.

1 Foley home sees 2 shootings in a week

Pensacola police will begin issuing citations to violators on Friday, May 17.

A non-moving violation such as noise would cost the violator $116. Normal moving violation fines will cost $166. Racing, wheeling and other moving violations could end up as criminal charges or higher fine amounts for the violator.

“Unfortunately there are a small number of drivers and motorcycle riders who flout the city’s noise regulations, and the level of sound can be unbelievable,” Pensacola Downtown Improvement Board Executive Director Walker Wilson said.

Other problems the board noted were motorcycles and cars with illegally modified exhaust systems. These exhaust systems can boost noise and power, sudden or rapid acceleration and the vehicle’s sound systems.

Creola road closed due to dangerous chemical leak: Police

“Pensacola offers a unique culture not seen anywhere else,” downtown property owner Bobby Switzer said. “Our history, proximity to pristine beaches, and small-town values make it the ultimate destination for those looking for an escape. I think I speak for the whole city when I say we all want Palafox to be harmoniously lively and relaxing for residents and tourists alike.

“We are ecstatic to support the increased presence of the police and sound monitoring in an effort to minimize nighttime disruptions. We don’t want to be the new Bourbon Street. We want to make our own culture that allows relaxation all the time, liveliness on your own time.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.