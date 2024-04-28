Pensacola business leaders build Habitat for Humanity home

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Habitat for Humanity’s Annual Executive Build brought together community leaders on Friday to construct a new home for a local family.

According to Habitat for Humanity’s website, “Executive Build is an annual fundraising event where leading CEOs and senior-level business leaders leave their offices to pick up hammers and help build a home for a local family.”

This year, on April 26, the event brought together executives from PenAir Credit Union, Florida Power and Light, Gulf Winds Credit Union, and Sonny’s BBQ.

Each participating organization supplied volunteers and made monetary contributions through sponsorships to ensure the build was possible.

According to a press release, the build raised $7,000 to benefit the mission of Pensacola Habitat for Humanity.

“Through their dedication and teamwork, these business leaders demonstrated their commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of a local family,” noted the release.

