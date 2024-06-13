Pensacola brings home $14.2 million in state budget: Baptist, Bay Bluffs, PNS get wins

The city of Pensacola came out a victor in Florida's budget for the coming year, with all of its major projects avoiding Gov. Ron DeSantis' veto pen.

City projects were the lone bright spots in the $116.5 billion state budget that otherwise decimated local project requests. DeSantis vetoed $950 million in programs and projects statewide, including more than $60 million in funding requests for initiatives in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

It’s a great day for the city of Pensacola,” Mayor D.C. Reeves said in a statement. “The $14.2 million investment in all three of our legislative priorities will help transform our airport, our city parks system, and set the stage for Pensacola’s largest attainable housing investment ever. I appreciate Gov. DeSantis, Sen. Doug Broxson, Rep. Andrade, Rep. Salzman and Conservation Florida for their advocacy in these projects, and we look forward to getting all three started soon.”

Broxson, R-Gulf Breeze, was chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee during his last regular session in office, and he led negotiations for the Senate between the Senate and House.

Here's a look at the major projected included in the state budget:

Baptist Hospital Legacy Campus Reimagining: $7 million

This funding is for the city of Pensacola to use toward the demolition of the old Baptist Hospital on the city's westside and construction of affordable housing on the site. The issue has been a top priority of Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves' administration since he took office in 2022.

With an additional $2 million from Escambia County, $3 million from Baptist Healthcare on top of a $2.9 million pledge from a potential land sale of part of the campus to the affordable housing developer the Paces Foundation, the city has the funding it needs to move forward on a catalytic project at the site.

Bay Bluffs Park revamp: $2.2 million

Pensacola also received its $2.2 budget allocation for Bay Bluffs park in a partnership with Conservation Florida. The funds will allow for removing the condemned boardwalk at Pensacola's Bay Bluff Park and creating nature trails. Conservation Florida, a statewide land conservancy dedicated to protecting Florida's natural and agricultural landscapes, will take an interest in the park that will prevent any future city administration from selling the park on the private market. The funding paves the way for discussion with community members and Conservation Florida on the design of the revamped park, city officials said Wednesday.

Pensacola International Airport terminal expansion: $5 million

The funding will go toward the $70 million project to expand the passenger terminal at the Pensacola International Airport. The city is already in the design phases of the project that aims to keep up with the explosive growth in travel at the airport.

Fiscal year 2023 saw an 8.6% increase in passenger counts from 2022, a 17% increase over 2021 and an 87% increase over 2013.

The city is seeking both state and federal funding for the project. The more funds it can get in from state and federal grants, the less it will need to bond out against airport revenue.

Also making the final budget was a $500,000 allocation for a Santa Rosa County District School project.

Santa Rosa Center for Innovation: $500,000

The funding, on top of $9 million already approved by Triumph Gulf Coast, will go to pay for equipment for the Santa Rosa County District School's Santa Rosa Center for Innovation. The center’s mission is to inspire a next generation of leaders by creating an environment where students can explore, experiment and innovate, bridging the gap between education and the workforce to prepare students for the "jobs of tomorrow," Superintendent Karen Barber said previously.

A STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics)-based curriculum will be offered at the center. The fields of aviation, cybersecurity, aerospace and defense as well as manufacturing, distribution and logistics will be initially prioritized, with an eye toward change if and when regional economic priorities change.

