Pensacola area restaurant inspections: 6 receive high violations

Here's the breakdown of recent restaurant inspections in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties for the week of June 3-9. Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So, every week, we provide that information for you.

During the latest round of inspections from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, three restaurants receive an administrative complaint, three restaurants received a high priority violation, and 24 restaurants passed their first inspection with zero violations.

Database: Escambia and Santa County restaurant inspections

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a ‘snapshot’ of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Three restaurant receive an administrative complaint

Pollos El Gordo

3670 Barrancas Ave.

Inspection details: Complaint Partial Inspection on June 3

Follow-up inspection: Violations require further review but are not an immediate threat to the public. A time extension was given, and a follow-up inspection is required.

Total violations: Five total violations, with three high-priority violations

Details of high priority violations:

High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately six live flying insects in kitchen. **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

High Priority - Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observed one dead flying insect on storage shelf in dish washing location. **Admin Complaint**

Chasers Liquor and Lounge

5104 North W St. Unit D

Inspection details: Inspection on June 6

Follow-up inspection: Violations require further review but are not an immediate threat to the public. A follow-up inspection is still required.

Total violations: One intermediate violation with an administrative complaint

Details of high priority violations:

Intermediate - - From initial inspection: Intermediate - No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees. To order approved program food safety material, call DBPR contracted provider: Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (SafeStaff) 866-372-7233. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-03-05: No proof of training at time of callback. Time left on callback. **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-04-22: No proof of training. **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-06-06: During callback, no employee training provided. **Admin Complaint**

Uncle Flipps Ice Cream and Treat Bar

120 Chiefs Way Unit 6

Inspection details: Inspection on June 7

Follow-up inspection: Violations require further review but are not an immediate threat to the public. A follow-up inspection is still required.

Total violations: Three total violations, with one high priority violation

Details of high priority violations:

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. Observed expired DBPR license. **Admin Complaint** - From follow-up inspection 2024-05-08: **Admin Complaint** - From follow-up inspection 2024-06-07: License made current. Complied. **Admin Complaint**

Intermediate - - From initial inspection : Intermediate - Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification. No proof of CFM certification at time of inspection. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-05-08: During callback, no certified food manager (CFM) certificate observed. **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-06-07: During callback, no certified food manager certification provided. **Admin Complaint**

Intermediate - - From initial inspection : Intermediate - No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees. To order approved program food safety material, call DBPR contracted provider: Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (SafeStaff) 866-372-7233. No employee training at time of inspection. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-05-08: During callback, no employee training for any employees observed. **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-06-07: During callback, no employee training provided. **Admin Complaint**

Three restaurants receive high priority violations

Alibis

3701 Andrew Ave.

Inspection details: Routine Inspection on June 4

Follow-up inspection: Violations require further review but are not an immediate threat to the public. A follow-up inspection is required.

Total violations: Eight total violations, with two high-priority violations

Details of high priority violations:

High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license, expired 06/01/2024.

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Ready to eat hotdogs in same container as raw bacon in chest upright freezer, operator corrected storage. **Corrected On-Site**

Islander Food Shack

13818 Perdido Key Drive

Inspection details: Routine Inspection on June 4

Follow-up inspection: Violations required further review but were not an immediate threat to the public. The restaurant complied with a call back inspection the following day.

Total violations: Four total violations, with three high-priority violations

Details of high priority violations:

High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed three live flying insects. One in kitchen around make line and two in prep room behind kitchen. **Warning**

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed the following items in make line reach in cooler: HELD OVER 24 hours- Cole slaw 47 degrees Fahrenheit, cut tomatoes 48/47F degrees Fahrenheit, pineapple salsa 54 degrees Fahrenheit, cut lettuce 64 degrees Fahrenheit.

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed the following items in make line reach in cooler: HELD OVER 24 hours- Cole slaw 47 degrees Fahrenheit, cut tomatoes 48/47 degrees Fahrenheit, pineapple salsa 54 degrees Fahrenheit, cut lettuce 64 degrees Fahrenheit. See Stop Sale. **Warning**

Tacos Mexicanos

Mobile

Inspection details: Routine Inspection on June 5

Follow-up inspection: Violations require further review but are not an immediate threat to the public. A time extension was given, and a follow-up inspection is still required.

Total violations: Four total violations, with two high-priority violations

Details of high priority violations:

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed the following HELD OVER 24 HOURS in reach in cooler make line- sliced tomatoes 52 degrees Fahrenheit, bacon 54 degrees Fahrenheit, shell eggs 69 degrees Fahrenheit.

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed the following HELD OVER 24 HOURS in reach in cooler make line- sliced tomatoes 52 degrees Fahrenheit, bacon 54 degrees Fahrenheit, shell eggs 69 degrees Fahrenheit. See stop sale. **Warning**

24 restaurants receive a perfect score

Beachside Bubble Waffle, mobile Arby’s 18 E. Nine Mile Road Budget, mobile Casks & Flights, mobile Compass Group, 5510 Heritage Oaks Drive Compass Group USA, 1101 Navy Federal Way CRJ Concessions, mobile Dynamic Food Service, 3000 Old Chemstrand Road Hula Hawaiian Barbecue, 2710 W. Nine Mile Road Navy Federal Credit Union, 3101 Navy Federal Way Pensacola Victorian Bed & Breakfast, 203 W. Gregory St. Western Shawarma, mobile Towneplace Suites by Marriott Pensacola West I-10, 7915 Pine Forest Road Redneck Riviera Smokers, 800 W. Nine Mile Road Trio Community Meals, 6907 N. Ninth Ave. SushiLife Catering LLC, catering Season 21 LLC, 150 Loblolly Lane Hattie Marie’s Café, 105 Louis St. Calle Cuba Latin Cuisine LLC, mobile La Chama Venez, mobile Shark Bite Surf Side Eats & Shave Ice Shack The Country Gym, 5198 Willing St. Let’s Eat, 2200 El Dorado Gator Seafood, S. Highway 87

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishment.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online.

Get the whole story at our restaurant inspection database.

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order − when a restaurant is closed by the inspector − is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

