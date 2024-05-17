Pensacola area high school graduations for 2024: Where to go and how to watch online

As high school seniors eagerly count down the days until graduation, we’ve been tracking down each of the area’s graduation ceremonies for Escambia and Santa Rosa County high schools. Here’s where to go in-person, how to watch online and what to expect.

Pensacola Catholic High School graduation − Saturday, May 18

Note: The key speaker will be Bishop William Wack, Bishop of the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee.

Where do I go? Olive Baptist Church, 1836 E. Olive Road

What time does it begin? 3 p.m.

Escambia County Public Schools

Note: Key speakers are usually the superintendent and the principal for each school, according to ECPS Office Administration Specialist Melinda Crews.

Escambia Westgate School graduation − Friday, May 17

Where do I go? Westgate adaptive multi-purpose room, 10050 Ashton Brosnaham Rd,

What time does it begin? 11 a.m.

How do I watch online? Follow the live stream link at 2023-2024 Escambia Westgate Graduation (youtube.com)

District Extended - Wednesday, May 22

Where do I go? JE Hall Center room 160, 30 E. Texar Drive

What time does it begin? 9 a.m.

How do I watch online? Follow the live stream link at 2023-2024 District Extended Graduation (youtube.com)

West Florida High School graduation − Thursday, May 23

Where do I go? Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St.

What time does it begin? 9 a.m.

How do I watch online? Follow the live stream link at 2023-2024 West Florida High School Graduation (youtube.com).

Pine Forest High School graduation − Thursday, May 23

Where do I go? Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St.

What time does it begin? 12:15 p.m.

How do I watch online? Follow the live stream link at 2023-2024 Pine Forest High School (youtube.com)

Northview High School graduation − Thursday, May 23

Where do I go? Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St.

What time does it begin? 2:30 p.m.

How do I watch online? Follow the live stream link at 2023-2024 Northview High School Graduation (youtube.com)

Tate High School graduation − Thursday, May 23

Where do I go? Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St.

What time does it begin? 5:30 p.m.

How do I watch online? Follow the live stream link at 2023-2024 J.M. Tate High School Graduation (youtube.com)

Pensacola High School graduation − Friday, May 24

Where do I go? Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St.

What time does it begin? 9 a.m.

How do I watch online? Follow the live stream link at 2023-2024 Pensacola High School Graduation (youtube.com)

Escambia High School graduation − Friday, May 24

Where do I go? Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St.

What time does it begin? 12:15 p.m.

How do I watch online? Follow the live stream link at 2023-2024 Escambia High School Graduation (youtube.com)

Escambia Virtual Academy/Success Academy/ George Stone Technical College/ Acceleration Academy/ Achieve Academy graduation − Friday, May 24

Where do I go? Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St.

What time does it begin? 2:30 p.m.

How do I watch online? Follow the live stream link at 2023-2024 EVA/Success Academy/George Stone/Acceleration Academy/Achieve Academy - YouTube

Washington High School graduation − Friday, May 24

Where do I go? Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St.

What time does it begin? 5:30 p.m.

How do I watch online? Follow the live stream link at 2023-2024 Washington High School Graduation (youtube.com)

Santa Rosa County District Schools

Note: You can expect the following guest speakers at each graduation: principal of the school, class valedictorian and salutatorian, and Superintendent Karen Barber, according to PIO Tonya Shepherd.

Blended Academy graduation − Thursday, May 16

Where do I go? Milton High auditorium, 5445 Stewart St.

What time does it begin? 5 p.m.

How do I watch online? Go to www.santarosaschools.org at the scheduled date and time of each graduation to view the live stream.

Locklin Technical College graduation − Thursday, May 16

Where do I go? First Baptist Church, 6797 Caroline St.

What time does it begin? 7 p.m.

How do I watch online? Go to www.santarosaschools.org at the scheduled date and time of each graduation to view the live stream.

Santa Rosa Adult/High School graduation − Monday, May 20

Where do I go? Milton High gymnasium, 5445 Stewart St.

What time does it begin? 7:30 p.m.

How do I watch online? Go to www.santarosaschools.org at the scheduled date and time of each graduation to view the live stream.

Milton High School graduation − Tuesday, May 21

Where do I go? Milton High football field, 5445 Stewart St.

What time does it begin? 7 p.m.

How do I watch online? Go to www.santarosaschools.org at the scheduled date and time of each graduation to view the live stream.

Jay High School graduation − Thursday, May 23

Where do I go? Jay High gymnasium, 3741 School St.

What time does it begin? 5 p.m.

How do I watch online? Go to www.santarosaschools.org at the scheduled date and time of each graduation to view the live stream.

Central High School graduation − Thursday, May 23

Where do I go? Pine Terrace Baptist Church, 6212 Pine Blossom Rd, Milton

What time does it begin? 7:30 p.m.

How do I watch online? Go to www.santarosaschools.org at the scheduled date and time of each graduation to view the live stream.

Gulf Breeze High School graduation − Saturday, May 25

Where do I go? Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St.

What time does it begin? 11 a.m.

How do I watch online? Go to www.santarosaschools.org at the scheduled date and time of each graduation to view the live stream.

Pace High School graduation − Saturday, May 25

Where do I go? Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St.

What time does it begin? 2:30 p.m.

How do I watch online? Go to www.santarosaschools.org at the scheduled date and time of each graduation to view the live stream.

Navarre High School graduation − Saturday, May 25

Where do I go? Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St.

What time does it begin? 6 p.m.

How do I watch online? Go to www.santarosaschools.org at the scheduled date and time of each graduation to view the live stream.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia, Santa Rosa high school graduations 2024: Where to watch them