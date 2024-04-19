Pennsylvania's unemployment rate remains at 3.4% in March

Apr. 19—WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.4% in March — the sixth consecutive month at 3.4%.

The U.S. unemployment rate declined by one-tenth of a percentage point from its February rate to 3.8%.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for March 2024.

The Commonwealth's unemployment rate was one-tenth of a percentage point below its March 2023 level of 3.5%, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

Pennsylvania's civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 20,000 over the month due mostly to growth in resident employment.

Pennsylvania's total non-farm jobs were up 15,300 over the month to a record high of 6,148,900.

This was the eighth consecutive record high for Pennsylvania's jobs count.

Jobs increased from February in eight of the 11 industry super-sectors with the largest gain in leisure & hospitality. Two super-sectors — financial activities and education & health services — rose to record high levels in March.

Over the year, total non farm jobs were up 78,200 with gains in five of the 11 super-sectors. Education & health services (+55,700) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among super-sectors.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. March 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

Note: April 2024 labor force and non-farm jobs statistics will be released on May 17th, 2024.

