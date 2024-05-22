Pennsylvania workplace shooting leaves two dead outside of Philadelphia

(Reuters) -A disgruntled former employee killed two people and wounded at least three others on Wednesday morning at a linen supply business near Philadelphia, authorities said.

A man entered Delaware County Linen in Chester, Pennsylvania, at about 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) and began shooting, Chester Police Commissioner Steve Gretsky said at a briefing. The company supplies linen rentals and laundry services to hotels and restaurants, according to its website.

The shooter was later taken into custody in a nearby community as he tried to flee, police said. There was no other information available on the man.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the shooter was armed with a pistol.

"It's a workplace shooting incident," Stollsteimer said. And the man, "took out his anger on five employees."

