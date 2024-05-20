Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Race: Casey, McCormick talk border policy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D) was in Harrisburg on Monday delivering $1.25 million in federal funding to restore Paxton Creek. It’s a down payment to fix a flood-prone creek that Casey says will save lives and protect the livelihood of citizens.

Casey’s political livelihood, meanwhile, is being challenged by Republican Dave McCormick. Casey has said getting a fourth term in the Senate will be his toughest test yet and that he and President Joe Biden are in a fight for Pennsylvania.

“Each of us has to work every day to earn the vote of the people of our state,” said Casey. “And that’s what I plan to do.”

Delivering checks is part of that work and an incumbent’s advantage. McCormick says it’s only something Casey does when he’s on a ballot.

“(Casey) only pokes his head out of his hole once every six years,” said McCormick. “And that’s what’s happening right now with Punxsutawney Bob.”

McCormick recently returned from the southern border and, perhaps predictably, blamed the immigration crisis on Casey.

“It’s due to wide open borders here that Joe Biden and Bob Casey have let happen,” said McCormick.

Casey pushed back against that claim, saying “I think it’s interesting (McCormick) would make that criticism. He just came out against, a couple of weeks ago, the toughest bipartisan border deal we’ve seen in 25 years. He’s against it, I’m for it.”

What’s also interesting is a recent poll suggesting that 8% of Pennsylvanians have never heard of Casey. Only 6% said they’ve never heard of his Senate counterpart John Fetterman.

“John is a capable and dynamic U.S. Senator,” responded Casey.

