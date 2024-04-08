Pennsylvania Turnpike warns drivers of E-ZPass toll scam

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania drivers are being warned of a scam involving fake PennDOT toll notices.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says on Sunday some E-ZPass users received a phishing scam text message saying they had a balance due on their account.

The scam messages from “PA Turnpike Toll Services” said users needed to pay their unpaid tolls or else they’d receive a fine.

If you received one of these messages, do not click the link or provide any personal information.

Those who receive a fraudulent text can file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime

Complaint Center.

The Turnpike Commission says you can check your toll balance by using the official PA Turnpike E-ZPass website or the PA Toll Pay app available from Apple or Google.

