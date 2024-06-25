Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing Monessen woman

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing woman from Monessen.

Christy Anderson, 41, was last heard from on June 22 at around 2 a.m. Her last known communication was with her mother, state police said.

Anderson is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall. She is white, has blonde or strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes. State police did not provide a photo of Anderson.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts should contact state police.

