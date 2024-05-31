Pennsylvania State Police: Port Allegany logger's death ruled accidental

A 26-year-old McKean County man who was fatally injured last month died as a result of a logging accident, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday.

Coudersport-based troopers said Atlee Weaver of Port Allegany was killed April 15 in a logging incident at 112 Pinneo Hill Road in the Town of Oswayo.

According to a report from the State Police’s Coudersport Crime Unit, the accident took place at approximately 10:15 a.m. No other information about the incident was released.

Tunkhannock, Pa.-based ALIFT, a non-profit that provides financial assistance to the families of injured loggers, said in a Facebook post that this was the fourth logging accident in 2024 and the second fatality.

ALIFT said Weaver is survived by a wife and two children.

More: Townhomes proposed in Wellsville. What to know about site plan, resident concerns

According to government figures from 2021, logging accounted for one of the highest occupational fatality rates in the U.S. at 82 per 100,000 workers. Overall, the occupational injury death rate in the U.S. stood at 3.6 deaths per 100,000 workers.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Pa. State Police release report on fatal Oswayo logging accident