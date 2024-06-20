Pennsylvania State Police name five most wanted in Harrisburg area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have updated their five most wanted in the Harrisburg area.

Chrishawn Quailes-Baskerville, 18, is wanted for allegedly fleeing a State Police traffic stop near Harrisburg’s South 19th Street on May 29. In this case he is wanted for flight to avoid apprehension, evading arrest, tampering with evidence, and multiple firearms charges. State Police say he’s also wanted for a 2023 firearm offense.

Taj Aaron Lesane, 35, is wanted for a 2024 fleeing and eluding offense, as well as a drug offense. He is 6’2 with black eyes and brown hair, and his last known address is in Pittsburgh.

Fredrick Frank, 50, is wanted for a 2021 drug distribution allegation with a last known address in Harrisburg. He is 5’11” with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Courtney Jamiel Buckner, 39, is wanted for allegations involving a 2021 firearm offense, a 2022 fleeing and eluding offense, and a 2023 stolen vehicle offense. She is 5’0″ with brown eyes and hair with last known addresses in Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

Mark Daugherty, 53, is wanted for a 2023 failure to register as a sex offender and a 2023 drug possession charge. He is 5’8″ with green eyes, brown hair, and a last known address in Harrisburg.

Anyone with information on their locations is asked to contact State Police at 717-671-7500.

