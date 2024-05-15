Pennsylvania State Police looking for York County hit and run suspect

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in York County are looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash.

State Police say on May 13 around 3:15 p.m. an accident occurred at the intersection of Horace Mann Avenue and Railroad Lane in Red Lion.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

Troopers say surveillance video shows a silver four-door sedan driven by a middle-aged white female with a large dent on the passenger side front fender fleeing the crash.

Anyone with information on this vehicle is asked to call State Police at 717-428-1011.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.