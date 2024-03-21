Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing person Pamela Maichin in Stroudsburg area

The Stroudsburg barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police is looking for missing person Pamela J. Maichin.

Maichin last contacted her family on Friday, March 15.

Police say she frequents the Stroudsburg area, Main Street specifically, and commonly stays in motels, hotels and houses of worship in the area.

Maichin is 150 pounds and 5 feet 3 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black blazer jacket and yellow shirt and carrying a blue purse.

Those who may know about Maichin’s whereabouts are encouraged to call 911, or the Stroudsburg barracks at 570-619-6800.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

