Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl in Uniontown

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Raelynn Haskins was last seen on Millview Street in Uniontown.

Haskins is described as 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 724-929-6262.

