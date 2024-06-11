Pennsylvania State Police looking to identify woman who stole from White Township JCPenney

Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are trying to identify a suspect who stole from the JCPenney in White Township.

According to state police, a woman arrived at the department store at 2334 Oakland Avenue at around noon on June 4. She stuck nine items of clothing, worth $246, in her purse and didn’t pay for them.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video wearing a tie-dye shirt that said “Hershey,” shorts and sandals. She was also seen carrying a crossbody-style purse.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Trooper Shay at 724-357-1960.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Mount Lebanon community mourning after girl, 10, found dead in car with her mom Man shot, killed by police in Whitehall after firing at officers serving warrant Current quarter will be the last for Pittsburgh Technical College students VIDEO: Car dealership employees recall moment they realized distant yelling was a woman in need of help DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts