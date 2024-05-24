Pennsylvania State Police investigating woman's shooting death in Pike County

The Blooming Grove Station of the Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the death of a Pike County woman who was found Wednesday with a gunshot wound in Dingman Township.

According to police, 60-year-old Karen Kistle was discovered with a gunshot wound at her residence. Before she could be airlifted to Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, Kistle died as a result of her injuries.

The Pike County District Attorney’s Office, along with the Pike County Coroner’s Office and Delaware Township Ambulance, are assisting PSP Blooming Grove Station’s investigation into Kistle’s death.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Pennsylvania State Police investigating shooting death in Pike County