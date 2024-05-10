Pennsylvania State Police Academy graduates 81 new State Troopers

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – The newest class of Pennsylvania State Troopers is ready to hit the streets.

Eighty-one new troopers graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy Friday afternoon.

The 169th graduating class was recognized during a ceremony at LCBC Church in Manheim.

“I am extremely proud of the hard work, determination, and resilience these cadets demonstrated to complete the rigorous training at the Academy,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, commissioner of the department. “This class will help their fellow Troopers in PSP uphold our commitment to keep communities across our great Commonwealth safe.”

Six cadets received special awards and recognitions:

Conner J. Jones: American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications;



Tyler K. Hewett: Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course;



Lance R. Klingler: John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests;



Daniel J. Evans: Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training;



Jessica L. Swabowicz: Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class;



Christian E. Leonarski: Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership.

The new troopers will report to the following troops on Monday, May 20:

Troop A, Greensburg

Nolan A. Beres

Mathew T. Holland

Jacob C. Rutkowski

Trent X. Stevens

Troop B, Washington

Jason T. Baker

Derek R. Berberick

Mason D. Brooks

Gage M. Fedora

Colten R. Kreckle

Christian E. Leonarski

Tanner J. Shaffer

Hunter B. Stevick

Troop C, Punxsutawney

Olivia M. Barr

Jared M. Bender

Dawson T. Davenport

Walker B. Kelley

Van M. Lanzendorfer, II

Mason J. Muir

Allison K. Swanchak

Troop E, Erie

Benjamin T. Davin

Joshua L. Grigoletti

Tucker D. Jenary

Tyler G. McCord-Wolbert

Adam F. Pascuzzi

Alex L. Richner

Joel R. Stutz

Nathan M. Stutz

George E. Tusing

Isaiah N. Unger

Dylan M. Yount

Jacob H. Zdarko

Troop F, Montoursville

Chaes R. D’Andrea

Lance R. Klingler

Garret M. Smith

Troop H, Harrisburg

Jorge L. Acevedo

Austin T. Adams

Peter F. Calimeres

Michael D. Conville

James C. Conza

Brendan W. Dixon

Connor G. Erdley

Kyle C. Federici

Luke A. Fiore

Brookes C. Goshorn

Conner J. Jones

Robert D. Jones

Zachary D. Kojadinovich

Nolan R. Kyle

Steven A. Lopez

Thomas J. McNamara

Shawn A. Meinhart

Scott H. Messner

Hunter L. Nelson

Zachary J. Pellock

Dylan D. Rabuck

Andrew M. Sanford

Savana R. Martin

Milan B. Toljan

Hunter G. Wirth

Johnathan A. Zook

Troop J, Lancaster

Bryan S. Bendig

Erika C. Boyer

Robert Bright, V

Matthew Copti

Jack W. Daly

Jacob A. Gross-Corraliza

Joseph Ramos

Tyler J. Serafini

Brigid A. Stermel

Kyle S. Strazdus

Rachel E. Wert

Troop L, Reading

Korey T. Kruk

Joey E. St. Cyrus

Troop M, Bethlehem

Daniel J. Evans

William J. Guilfoyle

Tyler K. Hewett

David C. Kuzmick

Joseph T. Lojewski

Michael A. Melendez-Soto

Sean M. Sadosky

Jessica L. Swabowicz

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.