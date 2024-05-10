Pennsylvania State Police Academy graduates 81 new State Troopers
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – The newest class of Pennsylvania State Troopers is ready to hit the streets.
Eighty-one new troopers graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy Friday afternoon.
The 169th graduating class was recognized during a ceremony at LCBC Church in Manheim.
“I am extremely proud of the hard work, determination, and resilience these cadets demonstrated to complete the rigorous training at the Academy,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, commissioner of the department. “This class will help their fellow Troopers in PSP uphold our commitment to keep communities across our great Commonwealth safe.”
Six cadets received special awards and recognitions:
Conner J. Jones: American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications;
Tyler K. Hewett: Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course;
Lance R. Klingler: John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests;
Daniel J. Evans: Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training;
Jessica L. Swabowicz: Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class;
Christian E. Leonarski: Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership.
The new troopers will report to the following troops on Monday, May 20:
Troop A, Greensburg
Nolan A. Beres
Mathew T. Holland
Jacob C. Rutkowski
Trent X. Stevens
Troop B, Washington
Jason T. Baker
Derek R. Berberick
Mason D. Brooks
Gage M. Fedora
Colten R. Kreckle
Christian E. Leonarski
Tanner J. Shaffer
Hunter B. Stevick
Troop C, Punxsutawney
Olivia M. Barr
Jared M. Bender
Dawson T. Davenport
Walker B. Kelley
Van M. Lanzendorfer, II
Mason J. Muir
Allison K. Swanchak
Troop E, Erie
Benjamin T. Davin
Joshua L. Grigoletti
Tucker D. Jenary
Tyler G. McCord-Wolbert
Adam F. Pascuzzi
Alex L. Richner
Joel R. Stutz
Nathan M. Stutz
George E. Tusing
Isaiah N. Unger
Dylan M. Yount
Jacob H. Zdarko
Troop F, Montoursville
Chaes R. D’Andrea
Lance R. Klingler
Garret M. Smith
Troop H, Harrisburg
Jorge L. Acevedo
Austin T. Adams
Peter F. Calimeres
Michael D. Conville
James C. Conza
Brendan W. Dixon
Connor G. Erdley
Kyle C. Federici
Luke A. Fiore
Brookes C. Goshorn
Conner J. Jones
Robert D. Jones
Zachary D. Kojadinovich
Nolan R. Kyle
Steven A. Lopez
Thomas J. McNamara
Shawn A. Meinhart
Scott H. Messner
Hunter L. Nelson
Zachary J. Pellock
Dylan D. Rabuck
Andrew M. Sanford
Savana R. Martin
Milan B. Toljan
Hunter G. Wirth
Johnathan A. Zook
Troop J, Lancaster
Bryan S. Bendig
Erika C. Boyer
Robert Bright, V
Matthew Copti
Jack W. Daly
Jacob A. Gross-Corraliza
Joseph Ramos
Tyler J. Serafini
Brigid A. Stermel
Kyle S. Strazdus
Rachel E. Wert
Troop L, Reading
Korey T. Kruk
Joey E. St. Cyrus
Troop M, Bethlehem
Daniel J. Evans
William J. Guilfoyle
Tyler K. Hewett
David C. Kuzmick
Joseph T. Lojewski
Michael A. Melendez-Soto
Sean M. Sadosky
Jessica L. Swabowicz
