Pennsylvania State Police say 6 killed in 756 crashes over Memorial Day weekend

Pennsylvania State Police investigated 756 crashes that resulted in 181 injuries and six deaths during the four-day Memorial Day weekend.

Intoxicated driving was a factor in 46 of the crashes, one of which was fatal, troopers said in a release Wednesday.

The four-day period spanned May 24 to 27.

Troopers said they arrested 467 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. During last year’s holiday weekend, they arrested 547 motorists for DUI.

Troopers provided the following comparison with the 2023 holiday weekend:

• Crashes: 756 in 2024; 651 in 2023

• Fatal crashes: 5; 3

• People killed: 6; 4

• People injured: 181; 142

• DUI crashes: 46; 59

• DUI-related fatal crashes: 1; 0

Troopers this holiday weekend also issued 28,036 citations: 8,834 for speeding; 1,234 for failing to wear a seat belt; 172 for not securing children in safety seats; and 17,796 for other violations.

During the 2023 holiday weekend, they issued 31,128 citations: 10,820 for speeding; 1,318 for failing to wear a seat belt; 224 for not securing children in safety seats; and 18,766 for other violations.

Troopers from Reading-based Troop L, which covers Berks, Schuylkill and Lebanon counties, this holiday weekend investigated 38 crashes, two of which were DUI-related; and five injuries.

Troopers also issued 24 citations for DUI; 752 for speeding; 94 for seat belt violations; eight for child seat violations; and 1,272 for other violations.