Pennsylvania residents warned of scam targeting those who receive SNAP benefits

Pennsylvania officials are warning residents of a potential scam targeting individuals who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

A social media post directs people to an offer for emergency SNAP benefits and a link to a website in order to obtain their personal information. The scam, primarily found on Facebook, involves a link to a Google form, beginning with a “sites.google.com” address. It implies that SNAP recipients may be eligible for “$750 in emergency SNAP benefits” if they fill out their personal payment information.

“DHS will never ask for personal information on Facebook, on a Google site, in an unsolicited email, text message, or phone call. If someone is claiming to be from or affiliated with the Department and they are asking you for your personal information, it is a scam,” said Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “Please do not fall victim to identity theft. If you ever receive a suspicious call or text asking you for information about your benefits or for your financial information, please inform the DHS fraud tip line immediately so the proper authorities can investigate.”

People are asked to report any texts or calls about DHS benefits that seem suspicious by calling the DHS fraud tip line at 1-844-DHS-TIPS.

