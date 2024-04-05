Pennsylvania Resident Films Moment Earthquake Shakes Northeast

A Pennsylvania resident filmed the moment he realized an earthquake was hitting the northeastern United States on Friday morning, April 5.

Footage taken by Richard Snyder captures a few seconds of the earthquake, as felt from his home in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley.

“What the f*** is that?” Snyder is heard saying in the video. “What the hell? We’re having an earthquake! Holy f***! What the f***!”

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was a magnitude 4.8 with an epicenter near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. Credit: Richard Snyder via Storyful