Pennsylvania police seek help with 38-year-old unidentified person case near state border

Jun. 4—The Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown are looking for help from the public to put a name to an unidentified victim from a fatal crash 38 years ago.

The wreck occurred along Pa. 119 in Springhill Township, Fayette County, Pa., in the early morning of May 2, 1986.

According to information sent by police, the woman died in a single-vehicle tractor-trailer crash. The truck driver, identified as a resident of Eastanolle, Ga., also died.

Investigators believe the woman was 30-45 years old, with brown eyes and medium-length brown hair. She was 5'4 " tall, weighed 170 pounds and had a husky build.

According to case information from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, the woman was wearing jeans, a T-shirt button shirt and white sneakers. A thin gold chain was also found on her body, along with a brass keychain engraved with the words "hot and horny, " keys and two miniature locks resembling handcuffs.

A pack of Marlboro cigarettes with $333 in cash was found near her body.

The unidentified woman was thought to be a passenger in the truck. She carried no identification, and she was unknown to the truck driver's family. Police believe she may have been a hitchhiker who received a ride from him.

The crash happened about 15 miles south of Uniontown, Pa., just north of the West Virginia line.

The truck driver was supposed to be driving from Sparrows Point, Md. (near Baltimore), to Richmond, Ky. The woman was not with him when he left Sparrows Point and he had no scheduled stops on the trip. It is unknown why he was in Fayette County.

Additional case information, including a description of her clothing and personal possessions, can be found on the website of the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System namus.nij.ojp.gov.

The case file can be accessed by entering NamUs case # UP16509 in the first search bar under the unidentified persons search. Photos of the woman and her belongings can be viewed in the NamUs file. Anyone with information should call the Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown at 724-439-7111.

