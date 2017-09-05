Pennsylvania police department ‘terrified’ after finding red balloons tied to sewer grates

A police department claimed to be “completely terrified” after spotting red balloons tied to sewer grates, similar to the horror film "It," in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

Police took to Facebook Tuesday to “respectfully request” local pranksters stop the gag, despite applauding the tricksters for their creative way of promoting the film, which is slated to debut in theaters nationwide on Friday.





“We want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons and respectfully request they do not do that again,” the post read.

"If you're not sure what we're talking about, search "It" and watch the preview, but we suggest watching the preview with a friend or coworker with all the lights on and the sound down low," the post continued. "You'll float too."

The upcoming horror flick tells the frightening story of a sewer-dwelling clown, Pennywise, who terrorizes a group of preteens in the fictitious town of Derry, Maine. Pennywise is often seen carrying a single red balloon and inviting children down to the sewer.

“We all float down here. You’ll float too,” the spooky clown told the children in the original 1990 film adaptation.