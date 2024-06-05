Pennsylvania parents plead guilty of refusing to call 911 for dying newborn baby

Two Pennsylvania parents pleaded guilty after they refused to call 911 for their dying newborn baby.

Drew and Amy Hoenigke’s baby died two days after birth in 2022, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office said.

Drew pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering another person and concealing the death of a child. Amy pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault.

A third person, Brigitte Meckes, was also charged.

Investigators in Sullivan County determined the child was in respiratory distress and then went into cardiac arrest. Evidence indicated that the parents and Meckes were aware of the severity of the baby’s medical situation and had the means and ability to call for help but never did.

The attorney general’s office said text messages showed all three people were aware the baby was dying but no one called 911 for help.

A Sullivan County judge will impose sentences on Drew and Amy. The case against Meckes is pending.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

1 dead in South Fayette crash Contractor of Pittsburgh’s Juneteenth Celebration owes thousands in back taxes, court docs show Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Butler County unveils new Water Zone, major expansion VIDEO: Deacon who tackled gunman on church livestream honored with proclamation by the city DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts