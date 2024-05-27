Pennsylvania Mom Whose 2 Sons Died Is Now Looking for Her Missing Daughter

“I'm asking for prayers from the community as we once again navigate an incredibly painful situation,” Sue Quackenbush said

NJ State Police Danielle Lopez

A Pennsylvania mother is speaking out about her family's latest challenge: After her two sons died in recent years, her daughter is now missing.

ln a statement on social media, the New Jersey State Police said that Danielle Lopez, 37, was last seen on April 13 at a Wawa store in Vincentown, New Jersey.

Police added that Lopez’s 2008 two-door blue Hyundai Accent was found “disabled” in Woodland Township.

“She is known to frequent the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest, Pemberton Township, and Willingboro Township,” state police said.

Lopez is described as 5-foot-4-inches tall and 135 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Sue Quackenbush, Lopez’s mother, put out an appeal for information on the whereabouts of her daughter in a May 22 Facebook post.

“I'm asking for prayers from the community as we once again navigate an incredibly painful situation,” Quackenbush wrote. “The police continue to search for Danielle to bring her home for me. Please pray for the first responders in their search and if you can provide assistance, do so under their direction.”

“Danielle was sweet, creative, and loving,” Quackenbush added. “She was a wonderful daughter and a vibrant light in my life. I ask that you respect my need to grieve and mourn this difficult loss."

Lopez is reportedly Quackenbush’s last surviving child.

According to Fox News, who spoke with Quackenbush, her eldest son, Eric, died by suicide in 2015 and her younger son, Michael, a Marine who had returned from Afghanistan, was killed in a crash the following year in Florida.

Quackenbush, who did not immediately respond to a message from PEOPLE, told Fox News that her daughter’s vehicle was found on the day she went missing but Quackenbush has no idea what happened to Lopez.

She also said she believes Lopez was with someone when she was seen in footage leaving the Wawa.

"I went out to where her car was found, I’ve been to the campground, I’ve been looking for about six weeks now,” Quackenbush said.

In her Facebook post, she urged others to come forward if they have information on her daughter.

“Please pray for the first responders in their search and if you can provide assistance, do so under their direction,” she wrote.

“If you have any information, please contact the New Jersey State Police - Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000 or missingpinformation@njsp.gov.”

“I appreciate all those who are working tirelessly to find my daughter,” she wrote.



