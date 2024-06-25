Pennsylvania Maple Museum to debut in Somerset County

SOMERSET – A museum dedicated to preserving part of Somerset County’s sticky-sweet heritage will be unveiled Saturday.

The Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County will debut the Pennsylvania Maple Museum inside its Somerset Pike location, as part of a grand opening that will include live demonstrations and opportunities to sample maple-made treats.

“Somerset County has been a huge producer of maple products since the late 1700s due to its climate, high elevation and large farm population,” said Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County Executive Director Mark Ware.

So it’s fitting, he said, that a state museum is situated in Somerset County.

He said the museum’s exhibits illustrate the Pennsylvania’s more than 300-year-old maple “history, lore and foodways.”

Ware said 4,400 square feet of the Hoffman Hall space was reworked to make room for the museum. More than 100 maple sugar utensils are on display as utensils from the industry.

Demonstrations will include sugar stirring, and spotza-making will also be featured during the grand opening, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

A 2 p.m. ribbon cutting is also planned to mark the occasion, Ware said.

Ware’s family and various area maple producers contributed toward the project.

The museum’s development was supported by the Pennsylvania Maple Producers Association, Somerset County Maple Producers and Sechler’s Sugar Shack, organizers said. Funding from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and Somerset County Tourism Grant Program was also secured for the museum, Ware added.

