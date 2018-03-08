Pennsylvania man signs 16-yr-old out of school, both missing

(Reuters) - A 45-year-old Pennsylvania man signed a 16-year-old girl out of her school 10 times between November and February, and the two have gone missing, police said on Wednesday.

Allentown police issued a missing person alert on Wednesday for Kevin Esterly and Amy Yu. A warrant for Esterly’s arrest for interference with the custody of children was issued on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania court records.

Investigators said Esterly and Yu had a “secretive relationship,” according to court documents seen by the Allentown Morning Call newspaper.

Amy’s mother called police on Feb. 9 to report Esterly signed her daughter out of Lehigh Valley Academy that day without permission, according to the newspaper.

Police interviewed the teen later in the month and she told them Esterly signed her out of school about five times. Investigators checked the Bethlehem school’s records and found Esterly signed her out of school 10 times between Nov. 13 and Feb. 9 without her parents’ permission, Allentown police Captain Steve Vangelo told Reuters.

Officials at Lehigh Valley Academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment after school hours.

Susan Mauser, the school’s CEO, told the Morning Call that a student could only be picked up by someone on an emergency contact list provided by parents and she was investigating whether protocols were followed in Yu’s case.

Esterly and the teen were last seen on Monday and may be traveling in a 1999 red Honda Accord, the missing person alert said.





(Reporting by Andrew Hay; Editing by Matthew Lewis)