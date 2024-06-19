Pennsylvania man killed in Route 31 crash in Clinton, prosecutor says

CLINTON TOWNSHIP – One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 31.

Police responded around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Riley and Jake’s Restaurant on Route 31 where a dump truck, operated by a 66-year-old man, and a Toyota sedan, operated by a 64-year-old woman, both traveling in the northbound lane collided, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.

The sedan then entered the southbound lane and collided with a Volkswagen, operated by a 17-year-old female. A passenger in the Toyota, Arthur John Latzko, 70, of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, died at the scene, the prosecutor’s office said.

The driver of the Toyota and both occupants of the Volkswagen were transported to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, Clinton Township Police Department, Clinton Township Fire and Rescue, the Town of Clinton Police Department, the Raritan Township Police Department, the New Jersey State Police, Hunterdon Medical Center Paramedics, and NJ DOT responded to the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Clinton Township Police Department and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office. Anyone with any information is asked to contact either the Clinton Township Police Department at 908-735-7230 or the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office at 908-788-1129.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Route 31 crash in Clinton NJ leaves Pennsylvania man dead