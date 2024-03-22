Pennsylvania man killed in Kingsville crash

Mar. 22—KINGSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man died following a one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Saybrook Post.

Michael Bucci, 76, of Edinboro, was traveling northwest on Route 84 near mile post 21 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a house, the release states.

"Mr. Bucci was not wearing a safety belt and succumbed to injuries sustained as a result of the crash. He was transported by squad to UH Conneaut Medical Center," the press release stated.

Jenava Bucci, also of Edinboro, was a passenger in the vehicle and was not wearing a safety belt. She was injured in the crash and was also transported to UH Conneaut Medical Center.

Monroe Township and Kingsville Township fire departments and emergency medical service assisted. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor and the crash remains under investigation, according to the press release.