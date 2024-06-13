Pennsylvania man arrested in 2023 North Plainfield gas station robbery

A 27-year-old Pennsylvania man wanted in a 2023 armed robbery of a North Plainfield gas station has been taken into custody, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Elijah Nunnally, of Allentown, was extradited May 30 from Pennsylvania to New Jersey by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Fugitive Task Force. Nunnally had been lodged at the Lehigh County Jail on an unrelated matter, the prosecutor’s office said.

Around 4:50 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2023, officers from the North Plainfield Police Department responded to a Route 22 gas station for a report of an armed robbery where the attendant said an unknown male pointed a handgun and demanded money. The attendant turned over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect before the suspect fled, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Detectives from the North Plainfield Police Department along with detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to investigate the incident and Nunnally was identified as the suspect, the prosecutor’s office said.

The following week Nunnally was charged with first-degree armed robbery, second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Nunnally is lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department at 908-769-2900 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

