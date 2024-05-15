Pennsylvania man accused of trafficking stolen human remains

A Pennsylvania man was charged Wednesday after he allegedly was involved in trafficking stolen human remains.

Andrew Ensanian, 38, from Montgomery, Pennsylvania, is charged with interstate transport of stolen goods. Angelo Pereyra, 39, from Wichita, Kansas, is facing the same charge.

According to the Department of Justice, Ensanian and Pereyra caused stolen human remains to be transported between Pennsylvania and Kansas from 2018 and 2022.

These charges resulted from a multi-year investigation into the nationwide trafficking of stolen human remains. Multiple people have been charged previously in the Middle District of Pennsylvania, and three have thus far entered guilty pleas.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine.

