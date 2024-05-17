Pennsylvania man accused of killing, dismembering roommate

SLATINGTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man is in prison, accused of killing and dismembering his roommate and ditching the remains.

Joshua Douglas Moser, 33, of Slatington, is facing felony criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence charges in Lehigh County.

Moser is accused in the death of 37-year-old David Hittinger, of Slatington.

In a midday news conference Friday, Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan said that Hittinger had been reported missing after not appearing at his birthday party.

He had recently moved into Moser’s home at 699 West Franklin Street in Slatington, Holihan said, which is where Hittinger was last seen.

An investigation led by the Pennsylvania State Police led to a search warrant for Moser’s home, where “blood, hair, and other evidence” was found in the basement, as well as what Holihan described as efforts to conceal the scene.

In describing the incident, Holihan called the details “fairly graphic” and urged discretion.

A second search warrant led to the discovery of cutting tools, bloody clothing, and more.

Meanwhile, Hittinger’s body parts were found in three different locations around the Slate Belt.

Three plastic bags were found in Fairview Cemetery, not far from the Moser residence, which “included body parts, dismembered body parts of David Hettinger’s,” Holihan said.

On Thursday, more evidence was found along the D&L Trail, which parallels the Lehigh River near the Moser residence, as well as at a quarry off Welshtown Road in Washington Township.

“Those discoveries were additional dismembered body parts of David Hettinger,” Holihan said.

The parts, at least at the cemetery, weren’t scattered about in that sense,” Holihan said.

“Some effort was made to hide them, but it’s not as if body parts were left scattered about,” Holihan added.

Holihan said Moser was arrested on unrelated charges in Monroe County as the investigation was just beginning. He refused to elaborate on what the charges were or who they were issued by.

Moser was arraigned this morning on homicide charges and was denied bail.

“There does not appear to be a threat to the public at this point,” Holihan said.

“This investigation, although it was conducted quickly, has taken a great deal of manpower,” Holihan added, noting that multiple units of the State Police were deployed, along with Slatington Police, the district attorney’s offices in Lehigh, Monroe, and Carbon Counties, and the Whitehall dive team. He described the effort as “all hands on deck.”

Holihan did not know if the two were longtime friends, but said, “Certainly they knew each other. They were friendly.”

Asked if there was any indication of a reason for the acts, Holihan said “I’m not sure that there is ever going to be a good answer to a question like that.”

Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio ruled the manner of death homicide and said an autopsy would be completed Friday. He had no further comment.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 29 in Allentown.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.