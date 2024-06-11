Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $113K sold in Westmoreland County

A Pennsylvania Lottery Fast Play Ticket worth more than $113,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.

The Cash Flow ticket, worth $113,318, was sold at Jack’s Supermarket at 711 1st and Peer Street in Smithton.

The lottery retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Cash Flow is a $5 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $75,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a lottery sales terminal or self-service touchscreen vending terminal and are similar to scratch-off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

