Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth more than $525K sold in Westmoreland County

Check your tickets! A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth more than $525,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.

The jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold for Sunday’s drawing. It matched all five balls drawn: 5-10-14-21-34.

The ticket, worth $525,249, was sold at Campbell’s Service Center at 1111 Clay Pike in North Huntingdon. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

