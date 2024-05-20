Pennsylvania Lottery experiencing delays in paying out winnings

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery says they’ve experienced delays in paying out player’s winnings after switching to a new computer system.

The Lottery says that while switching to the new system earlier this year, they placed a hold on processing prize claims. Since lifting the hold, Lottery staff is “now working overtime to move every claim that was on hole through the pipeline as quickly as possible.”

Pennsylvania Lottery player wins $1 million

The Lottery’s computer upgrade included vending equipment, improved technology, and new features to improve the Lottery playing experience.

“We have made significant progress in recent weeks, and we expect that we will return to our normal processing timeline (four to six weeks) in the very near future,” said a Lottery spokesperson on Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.