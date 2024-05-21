Pennsylvania lawmakers rally for supplying feminine hygiene products

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Should Pennsylvania pay to put feminine hygiene products in every school? Governor Josh Shapiro called for it in his budget and it’s now a question for the legislature.

“Let’s talk about why this affects half of our population. But it is still spoken about in whispers,” said Rep. Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia). “It’s crazy!”

This is a full endorsement for House Bill 850 which provides feminine hygiene products to low-income women, and House Bill 851 which would spend $3 million to put these products in schools.

“This stigma has prevented improvement in ending period poverty,” said Aarushi Dedhiya, a high school junior who says a lack of access to these products can impact a girl’s education.

“It can be embarrassing… there’s, like, pain associated with it especially, and that can be distracting,” said Dedhiya. “I had to use a paper towel and I had to use it the entire day until my mother got off work to help me. Now, how embarrassing it was that it messed up my little uniform.”

But there remains discomfort over discussing the subject and placing feminine hygiene products in schools.

“We live in a patriarchal society where things that don’t affect maleness aren’t always talked about,” said Lynette Medley, the Founder of No More Secrets. “So women’s health is just not an issue.”

Medley is also the co-founder of “The SPOT Period” in Philadelphia, a first-in-the-nation menstrual hub that serves 300 people a week.

“We give out 63,000 products a week. Right now, we have a waiting list of over a thousand individuals,” said Medley.

Now, a legislative wait. The bills should pass in the House but the big question is in the Senate.

