Pennsylvania Governor signs bill banning use of cellphones while driving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has signed a bill into law that will outlaw the use of handheld devices while driving.

The bill, known as Paul Miller’s Law, makes Pennsylvania the 29th state to ban distracted driving.

“Finally, after 12 years, we did it,” Eileen Miller said Wednesday. “There’s no reason why somebody should die because of a phone call, a text, a Snapchat. There’s nothing so important. Pull over.”

The law bans using a handheld device for calls, texts, emailing, browsing the internet, playing video games, taking or sharing pictures or video, recording or broadcasting video, creating or sharing social media, or sending or receiving electronic data.

Using a device in a hands-free manner with an accessory or system is still legal. Drivers can also continue to use a device if it’s being exclusively used as a navigation system. There are also protections in the law for a mobile or handheld radio being used by someone with an amateur radio station license, a commercial driver, or those using a device for emergency notification purposes.

The ban is also in place for using devices while stopped at a red light or stop sign.

Texting while driving will be permissible if it’s being used to communicate with law enforcement or emergency services. State Police and local law enforcement will also collect information regarding the traffic stop for reporting purposes.

The law is named after Paul Miller, who was killed by a distracted truck driver in 2010.

During the first year of the law, drivers will receive a written warning. Additional citations and fines will be rolled out over several years.

